CD Projekt Red to halt game sales in Russia and Belarus

CD Projekt Red has announced that it will be halting sales of its products in Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a new Twitter post shared today (March 3), the Polish developer stated that in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, it will be suspending digital sales of all CD Projekt Group projects in the territories of Russia and Belarus. It will also be working with its partners to cease physical stock deliveries and games distributed on the GOG platform.

“The entire CD Projekt Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine,” the developer said. “While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state matters, and don’t aspire to be one, we do believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people.”

“We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be impacted by this decision, but with this action, we wish to further galvanise the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe. To our brothers and sisters fighting for their home country – stay strong!”

CD Projekt Red isn’t the only developer taking a stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Today, EA Sports announced that it will remove all Russian clubs from its FIFA football and NHL ice hockey games. The company also added that it’s “actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.”

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl developer GSC Game World also released a new video statement, saying that its upcoming title has been put on hold due to the ongoing invasion.

