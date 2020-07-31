CD Projekt RED warns against fake ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ beta invites

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has issued a warning to gamers about the ongoing circulation of emails with fraudulent beta invites.

CD Projekt RED took to Twitter to address the situation, while in the process dispelling any hopes gamers might have of the game going into beta. “If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks,” said the developer in the two-part tweet.

Check out the tweets below.

2/2 Same goes for content creators. We always reach out directly from @ cdprojektred com domain. If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

“If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it’s not genuine,” added the developer, confirming that any official communication will come directly from the official CDProjektRed.com address. In a separate tweet, a fan asked if there would be an official beta period for the highly anticipated game, to which CD Project RED replied: “We do not have plans for that. Sorry!”

It was recently announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be pulling its wall running feature from the game due to “design reasons”. Despite the removal of wall running, the game’s level designer Max Pears added that “there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure.”