Celeste Classic, the original version of Celeste, has been given a sequel, reportedly developed over a three-day period.

The precursor to Celeste seen on Xbox Game Pass, which has come to be known as Celeste Classic, was a more simplistic game. Built with the Pico-8 engine and released in 2016, this version served as an initial outing for Madeline and Mount Celeste.

Extremely OK Games announced Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek on programmer Noel Berry’s Twitter account, claiming the game only took three days to make. The title alludes to new protagonist Lani, who takes over from Madeline and scales the mountain. Celeste 2 utilises a grappling hook for climbing, rather than the magic powers from the original.

Over the last 3 days we made a sequel to the PICO-8 Celeste Classic, which you can play here:https://t.co/wP8t6Pv0lg — Noel Berry (@NoelFB) January 25, 2021

Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek can be played in a browser or downloaded from itch.io. It is free to play and only uses six keys. The original team was involved in the production, involving Maddy Thorson and Lena Raine alongside Noel Berry.

Several fans have been posting their scores on Twitter, attempting to work out how many berries are in the game in total.

that was really fun once i got the hang of the controls! i definitely missed at least one berry, probably more since there was a part i fell past and couldnt get back pic.twitter.com/2mTelArb31 — lillie • BLM (@LogikEmily) January 26, 2021

The more well-known game of the two, Celeste was released in 2018, and performed well in both critic reviews and sales. The game was recently given a further boost when creator Maddy Thorson announced that the protagonist was trans.

“During Celeste’s development, I did not know that Madeline or myself were trans,” Thorson added. “During the Farewell DLC’s development, I began to form a hunch. Post-development, I now know that we both are.”