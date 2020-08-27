Certain Affinity joins ‘Halo Infinite’ as additional co-developer

Video game developer Certain Affinity has announced that it has joined the Halo Infinite development team.

The developer announced the collaboration via its website, revealing in the process that it has been working on the project alongside 343 Industries since December 2019. It is currently unclear what the studio’s role in the collaboration is.

“Halo Infinite has huge long-term ambitions, while also giving a respectful nod to the franchise’s past. This is an exciting combination. Given our own deep roots and long-time connections to the series, we couldn’t be more excited to help 343 realize this vision,” said Max Hoberman, the founder and president of Certain Affinity, who served as the former multiplayer and online lead for the Halo series.

Advertisement

Certain Affinity’s collaborative history with the Halo franchise spans numerous titles with 343 Industries and Bungie, and dates back all the way to 2006. The company is now the third external developer to be roped in for the highly anticipated game, alongside previously announced co-developers Seprasoft and SkyBox Labs.

Sperasoft is contributing to the game’s content across multiple development mandates, developing components of the game and experience, while SkyBox Labs has been working on Halo Infinite since 2018, providing support for AI, gameplay, networking and graphic features.

Halo Infinite was delayed earlier this month, after critical backlash over the gameplay graphics that was showcased during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase in July. The game was initially set to launch alongside the Xbox Series X this holiday season, but will now release sometime in 2021.