Certain Ubisoft games will not be backwards compatible on the PS5

Numerous Ubisoft titles will not support backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 when the system launches next month (November).

Despite Sony confirming the full list of PS4 titles that will not be playable on the PS5, Ubisoft has recently updated its site that contradicts the original confirmation. According to the company, a selection of its own titles will be unplayable on the PS5, however, they will still be compatible on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when they both launch.

The latest news post, which focused on the upcoming cross-play and cross-progression with Ubisoft Connect, confirmed nine PS4 titles from the company that are not supported with the backwards compatibility features.

A footnote on the page stated: “On PlayStation 5, all games will be backward compatible except the following ones: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within, Space Junkies.”

While these titles will not be playable, the company did reiterate that “all our (Ubisoft) Xbox One games will be backward compatible” on both Xbox Series consoles. No mention was made as to the reasoning why backwards compatibility on the PS5 would not be possible.

The new titles join the previously confirmed list, which includes games such as Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, and Hitman Go: Definitive Edition.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has confirmed that all Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on Xbox One, which don’t require Kinect, work on the Xbox Series systems.

Additionally, a recent update from the company also revealed that backwards compatible games will look and play better on the Xbox Series consoles, with features such as as auto HDR.