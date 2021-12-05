Charity bundle offers 60+ games for £5 to help tackle climate change

The World Land Trust Bundle includes over 60 indie games and has already raised over £15,000 ($20,000) for a leading conservation charity.

Available on itch.io, the World Land Trust Bundle offers buyers a collection of 66 games in return for a donation of £3.77 ($4.99). Typically, these games – at full price – would set your wallet back by £367 ($486).

100 per cent of proceeds from this bundle go to the World Land Trust, which works to “protect and restore critically threatened habitats for wildlife, and in doing so, lock up carbon and address climate change”.

The bundle was organised by Plant Based Gaming, an organisation that tries to showcase games that include educational and conservational themes. It has also been supported by Future Friends Games, which helps to promote indie games.

Play games and help to protect the world's most threatened habitats. The @worldlandtrust bundle is now live on @itchio 🎮 60+ games

🤩 over $450 value

💵 $4.99 minimum donation

🌍 100% profits to charity

💚 4 Dec #WildlifeConservationDay

🙏 RT to spread the word pic.twitter.com/KBynVAOfLm — Plant Based Gaming 💚 (@PlantBasedGamin) December 3, 2021

The bundle is made up of games that are playable on either PC or mobile platforms. This includes games like A Good Snowman Is Hard To Find, a puzzle game about a monster making snowmen. There’s also WolfQuest, which lets players live the life of a wolf in the harsh wild.

At the time of writing, the World Land Trust Bundle has raised £16,987 for charity. This far exceeds its original goal of £7557 ($10,000), which it achieved in less than 24 hours. On breaking the initial goal, organisers shared that “over $10K raised is incredible, and we’re blown away by your generosity”.

The bundle is available until December 10, giving charitable gamers just under a week to pick up the bundle.

