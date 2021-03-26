Cheaters in ‘Outriders’ will receive a permanent visual watermark

People Can Fly has revealed that players who cheat in Outriders will receive harsh matchmaking penalties, and will also have their HUD permanently updated with a watermark.

The information comes form a developer update released on Steam yesterday (March 25) which also detailed the contents of the Day One patch, and touched on planned post-launch content.

In the post, the developer outlined their cheating and hacking policy, saying: “At the time when we reached around 2 million players, we identified 200 players who had clearly cheated. In percentage terms, that’s 0.01%.”

Repercussions for cheating are wide ranging, and will target the player’s account, rather than being character specific. Cheaters will be unable matchmake with legitimate players, but will still be able to play solo.

Instead of banning players, People Can Fly have said: “In future, your HUD will have a discreet but visible watermark placed on it so that gameplay footage created on this account can be readily identified as coming from a flagged account.”

For players who cheated in the Outriders demo, and wish to play the full game with a clean slate (progress carries over between demo and full release), People Can Fly has said that players must delete all characters and items on their entire account.

In addition to the information about cheating, the update details the The Day One patch, which promises “Many bug fixes and improvements, with a particular focus on the latter sections of the game.”

Microsoft have recently confirmed that Outriders will be coming to Game Pass Console and Android on launch. The game’s demo proved extremely popular with players, receiving over 2million downloads within two weeks.