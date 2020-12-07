Check out four new ‘Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!’ levels

Mobile game developer King has shared a new look at the gameplay for next year’s Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!

King has revealed a glimpse at four levels that will feature in the upcoming Crash-themed endless runner – each based on iconic stages from the franchise – as well as a slew of nostalgic Crash Bandicoot hazards for players to overcome.

Check out the new gameplay footage below.

As detailed by IGN, the four levels are being titled Dino-Mite, Sewer Or Later, Snow Go and Great Gate respectively. Dino-Mite will see players navigating their way over large dinosaur fossils while dodging lava pits and vaulting over geysers. The level’s name is also a nod to the prehistoric levels seen in Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

The second level to be showcased, Sewer Or Later, once again pays homage to past Crash Bandicoot titles, this time tipping its hat to one of Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back’s most iconic levels.

Sewer Or Later will see players dashing through Doctor Neo Cortex’s sewage system, which is littered with toxic waste barrels, vicious spiders and Cortex’s aggressive robots army.

The third level – Snow Go – is also a tribute to Cortex Strikes Back, sharing the same name and theme as the snowy level where players will battle penguins, avoid pistons and dodge falling icicles.

The fourth and final level that was revealed, Great Gate, inspired by the first Crash Bandicoot title, sees players ascending a large gate, all the while destroying giant venus fly traps, leaping over large drops with bounce crates and sliding under spike traps.

It is currently unclear if more levels will feature in the upcoming game, which has yet to receive a release date, but is being targeted for a Spring 2021 release.

In other Crash Bandicoot news, a new Easter egg was recently discovered in It’s About Time, which hints at a possible sequel. The game kicks off with Crash on the beach, next to a TV set that flashes the logos for each of the mainline Crash games.

However, if it players return to the beach with a 106 per cent completion rate, the TV will flash a fifth logo – a blue and orange circle with a wumpa fruit in the middle. Activision Blizzard has not commented on the Easter egg.