Check out the reveal trailer for ‘Sonic Superstars’, Sega’s next 2D platformer

Sega has revealed Sonic Superstars, an upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog title that will blend the long-running series’ retro and modern-day identity.

Set to launch this autumn, Sonic Superstars is a 2D platformer that will see players take on the villainous Dr. Eggman, who is attempting to turn the North Star Island’s animals into Badniks.

“Join Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose on an adventure that takes ‘classic’ to another level,” reads a description for the trailer. “Team up with friends, master new powers from the Chaos Emeralds, and speed through all brand-new zones on your way to take down Dr. Eggman (and co)!”

You can check out the reveal trailer for Sonic Superstars below.

“Sonic and his friends’ journey starts on the beautiful North Star Islands, a mystical place offering never-before-seen environments, as well as a mysterious story waiting to unfold,” shared Sega. “Enormous creatures, exhilarating adventures, and evil plans from Dr. Eggman await Sonic and his friends, who can now obtain brand-new abilities known as the Emerald Powers when Chaos Emeralds are collected.”

The game will mix 2D platforming with 3D graphics, and include four-player co-op. While Sonic Superstars is yet to receive an exact release date, the platformer will cost £54.99 and launches this autumn for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

This will mark a return to 2D platforming for Sonic The Hedgehog, following last year’s release of Sonic Frontiers. We gave Sonic Frontiers three stars out of five in our review, praising its plot and soundtrack but ultimately labelling it as a “game caught between ideas” due to its “bland and unfulfilling” open world.

