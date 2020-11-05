Check out the spooky ‘Animal Crossing’ inspired horror short film

A short horror film has appeared on YouTube, inspired by the immensely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The YouTube short is called DON’T PEEK and was created by Julian Terry. It’s set around the idea of late night gaming, specifically playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons to the early hours of the morning.

DON’T PEEK’s premise is based around the concept that the game is integrated with the real world and every action the protagonist makes within the game appears in the real world. It’s not long before things take a sinister turn as an otherworldly presences comes to fruition.

Terry advises users in the film’s description to “watch with headphones and don’t play Animal Crossing late at night”.

Check out the full short below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has incorporated itself into the real world multiple times this year already. Back in June, KFC opened up their own island in the game, that was themed around the restaurant chain. Competitions were held, as players scrambled to find an islander dressed as the KFC Colonel, and took screenshots with him in the hopes of winning an 8 piece bucket of chicken.

US Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, also teamed up with Kinda Funny Games to create a Biden inspired island. It was intended to promote the candidate and encourage gamers to vote in the current election.

Nintendo recently released its earning releases for the year, which highlighted that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a big seller for the company. It was shown that the game has shifted 26million copies since its release back in March.