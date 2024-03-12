Bullet-bending puzzler ‘Children of the Sun’ sets launch date

Children of the Sun, an upcoming puzzle game where players are tasked with shooting numerous targets with one supernatural bullet, has set a launch date of April 9 for PC.

Published by Devolver Digital, this supernatural third-person shooter sees a protagonist known only as The Girl on a revenge mission to kill members of a cult who ruined her life. Players will guide the bullet once it’s been shot, carefully steering it from head to head as it kills all the cultists in each level with deadly precision.

Developer René Rother explains the gameplay: “Guide [the bullet] through increasingly complex and challenging levels to kill cultists, trigger traps, and reshape the environment. Every shot counts and ruthless precision is rewarded.”

As for the story, “as you take down the cult, one well-placed bullet at a time, you’ll learn more about the group’s shadowy past, the heinous crimes committed in the name of the Leader, and the harrowing backstory of The Girl.”

A demo for Children of the Sun was released in February 2024. Players can stalk around the map, tagging cultists to better help them plan the route their bullet will take. The grimdark Americana art style and inclusion of leaderboards and high scores looks set to keep players coming back for a long time.

At the time of writing, there is no word of a console release for Children of the Sun, so players will have to make do with the PC version, at least for now.

