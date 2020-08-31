Torn Banner Studios delays ‘Chivalry 2’ to 2021 due to coronavirus

Chivalry 2, Torn Banner Studios’ anticipated medieval-themed hack and slash game, has been delayed to 2021 due to developmental challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio revaled the delay via a blogpost, saying that the game will now launch in 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X simultaneously. “This updated timeline is necessary to allow Chivalry 2 to be the greatest game it can be, and one that realizes our vision of a ‘true sequel’ to the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare,” it said.

The delay isn’t entirely bad news, however, as Torn Banner Studios also announced that the delay would allow the team to make content that was initially meant for post-launch updates available at launch.

“This means more maps and game features will be playable at launch than we had originally scoped. Horses however will be coming to Chivalry 2 after launch. They need a bit more time in the training stables.”

The studio also noted that the newly announced delay would impact the launch of its Summer closed beta test. A new date has not been announced, can be expected soon. “While we can’t share specific dates or details for the upcoming beta programs and a final launch date just yet, stay tuned,” reads the blogpost.

Chivalry 2 was announced in 2019, and will support cross-play across all available consoles at launch. The game is the sequel to Torn Banner Studios’ 2012 title Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, which was based on the Half-Life 2 mod Age Of Chivalry.