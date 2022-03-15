‘Chocobo GP’ issues addressed by Square Enix

Square Enix has acknowledged issues raised by players of Chocobo GP, and confirmed that it will investigate the problems and take action.

After the racing game was released earlier this month, players shared their disappointment with the game’s ongoing issues with bugs, while some have shared their concerns about the game’s reliance on in-game microtransactions (via Eurogamer).

Square Enix has now addressed players’ issues with Chocobo GP in an official statement on Twitter, which roughly translates to, “Thank you for playing Chocobo Grand Prix. We are currently receiving many inquiries, and we would like to inform you about the status of various problems and future updates.”

Advertisement

“We are investigating the cause of each problem and taking corrective action.”

Hironori Okayama, the producer on Chocobo GP, also said “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the players due to problems with the battle function and lack of advance notice. The development team will work as one to deal with any defects so that they can be repaired as soon as possible.”

Ahead of the issues being fixed, Square will be implementing some new changes first. Players will now start seeing a minimised score required to raise their level in Chocobo GP and it’s also rewarded every player with 500 Mithril for the trouble.

The developer also confirmed that more characters, tracks, and costumes will release in future seasons – which are scheduled every two months – with Okayama saying, “We have also received many comments on how to provide additional DLC. We take this seriously and will continue to do our best to provide updates that will satisfy everyone who purchases [the game]”.

Advertisement

In other news, a Final Fantasy 35th anniversary website has been created teasing new, unannounced projects.