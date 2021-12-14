‘Chocobo GP’ reveals new trailer and release date

Nintendo Switch exclusive kart racer Chocobo GP has a new trailer with extra information on the title, including a release date.

According to the latest trailer, Final Fantasy-themed kart racer Chocobo GP will be released on March 10, 2022. Published by Square Enix, players can race as several differently coloured, rollerskating Chocobo and other Final Fantasy characters such as moogles.

The two-minute trailer also gives us more information on the upcoming title. We can see several different weapons used during gameplay, such as a black hole that appears to teleport players and something that freezes opponents.

Several times the Chocobo perform a stunt and face the camera giving the impression that it may provide benefits like a speed boost. The trailer also advertises that it is for players of “all skill levels”. It emphasises the ability to “come up from behind”, suggesting that the powers are given out in a way that helps equalise races.

The trailer also shows off a small portion of the story mode, which explains players can go through to unlock new characters and courses. There are also series races where players can compete on four different courses in a row.

There will also be a time attack mode and the ability to upload and download other players ghost racers in-game. Promoting the option to race against others, Chocobo GP also has both online and local multiplayer, with an up to 64 person style online tournament mode.

In other Square Enix news, the company has shared the two new characters and several locations which will become a part of its upcoming RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.