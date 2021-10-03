‘Choo-Choo Charles’ has players try and survive a horrifying train-spider

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game about being hunted down by a monstrous train with a Thomas The Tank Engine-style face.

Listed on Steam, Choo Choo Charles is about searching for parts to upgrade your train, all while contending with a terrifying train called Charles.

“In Choo-Choo Charles, you’re given the task of eradicating a monster known by the locals a ‘Charles’. Nobody knows where he came from, but they know why; to eat the flesh of puny humans.”

Set on finally saving the town from Charles, players must complete missions for townsfolk, who will in return help upgrade your train to have a real shot at taking on the monster.

The announcement trailer for Choo-Choo Charles shows players being pursued both on foot and on train by Charles while also using a mounted machine gun to try and fend the beast off. Using scrap, players can upgrade the speed, damage and armour of their little yellow train or use it to repair the damage inflicted by Charles.

The game will be set in a “massive play area” and labelled as an open world. The trailer shows that players will sometimes need to leave the relative safety of their train to activate rail signals and shift the tracks.

The name and nature of Charles bears some resemblance to Choo Choo Charlie, a similarly nasty train in Stephen King’s Dark Tower series of books.

Created by Two Star Games, Choo-Choo Charles aims to release in the first quarter of 2022. Until then, you can add it to your Steam wishlist, which will provide a notification when the game launches.

