Christopher Nolan on turning his films into games: “It’s definitely something I’m interested in”

Christopher Nolan has revealed that he is “interested” in turning his movies into video games.

During a recent fan Q&A session for his latest film Tenet, hosted by video game journalist and personality Geoff Keighley, Nolan was asked if he would want any of his films to be adapted into a video game.

Nolan responded by comparing the filmmaking process to video game development, saying that while both are “complicated and [take] a long time”, the video game development process tends to be a more complex entity.

He also touched upon the issue of movie tie-in games, saying that “you don’t want to just be doing a licensed game, you don’t want to just be tying in with something and using the brand established by the film”.

“The same way you don’t want, actually when people do adaptions to film from a video game, you don’t want to just draft off the brand,” he added “You want it to be something great in its own right.”

Nolan wrapped up his reply by expressing his interest in turning his films into video game, while reminding vague if its something he would actually do. “I think my time and energy, I’ve wound up devoting it all to film and seeing how difficult that is, it’s not something you’d ever take on lightly but it’s definitely something I’m interested in, it’s an amazing world,” he said.

Watch Nolan’s response below.

Would Chris Nolan ever want one of his films adapted into a game? Here's what he said, part of our full conversation now on YouTube: https://t.co/rtevhycmAb pic.twitter.com/cmwII4OC4z — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 21, 2020

During the Q&A sessions, Nolan also revealed to Keighley that his 2010 film Inception was considered for a video game adaptation saying “[we] went fairly far down the road with it” before deciding to pull the plug altogether.

While a Nolan-inspired game doesn’t seem likely for the time being, a number of his films have been intertwined with gaming throughout the year. He partnered with Epic Games’ Fortnite to screen films like Batman Begins, Inception, and The Prestige through the game’s Party Royale mode. He also premiered a new trailer for Tenet through the game.

Most recently, Nolan presented the Game of The Year Award at this year’s The Game Awards to Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II.