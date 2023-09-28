‘Cities: Skylines 2’ has been delayed for Xbox and PS5

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have announced that Cities: Skylines 2 will no longer meet its expected release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This is owing to a potential discrepancy in the standard of these versions of Cities: Skylines 2, should the developer stick to this existing time frame for the release.

“We have come to realize that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set,” said the two companies in a press statement. “As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024.”

As a result, “the additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms,” Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order continued.

“We’ll share more updates on the console release window soon. As work on optimisation continues, we’re also updating the minimum and recommended PC specs,” concluded the team.

Pre-orders of Cities: Skylines 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be refunded automatically across digital and physical purchases. However, the publisher and developer advised that customers check the refund policy for the respective platform for how long they will likely wait for the money to return to their account.

“The refund process for the physical edition pre-order will be handled via your retailer,” explained Paradox Interactive in a question and answer post to its official forums.

The launch of the PC version of the game is not impacted by this announcement and these players will get their hands on Cities: Skylines 2 on October 24th. Additionally, the game is going to be available through PC Game Pass on that day and will be playable through Xbox Game Pass when it launches next year.

In other gaming news, Creative Assembly’s Hyenas has been cancelled with publisher Sega announced that other “unannounced titles under development” have also been axed.