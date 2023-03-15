‘Cities: Skylines’ is getting a pop-punk send-off before its sequel arrives

Colossal Order has announced the final wave of downloadable content (DLC) coming to Cities: Skylines before Cities: Skylines 2 launches, with the last roadmap including new radio stations and content creator packs.

Last week (March 7), Paradox Interactive announced Cities: Skylines 2 and revealed that it was coming this year.

Ahead of the sequel’s arrival, developer Colossal Order has published one last roadmap which outlines what’s still to come for the first game.

As detailed on Steam, ‘World Tour – The Last Stops’ will kick off on March 22 with the addition of shopping malls, stadiums, and 11 unique buildings from an Africa In Miniature content creator pack.

March 22 will also bring a free Hubs & Transport update, which Colossal Order describes as the beginning of a “proper farewell” for Cities: Skylines.

The March update will also be joined by three new radio stations – 80’s Movies Tunes, Pop Punk Radio, and Just Another Day In Africa (JADIA) Radio. While Pop Punk Radio will bring 16 tracks and “more than 75 minutes of powerful, high beat tunes,” JADIA Radio will feature 16 tracks from musician Wan Shey.

Looking ahead, two more radio stations – Piano Tunes and 90’s Pop – will be added in May. The stations will be introduced alongside three more content creator packs: Industrial Evolution, Railroads Of Japan, and Brooklyn & Queens.

While these launches mark the end of content drops for Cities: Skylines, its upcoming sequel has been billed as “the most realistic city builder ever” and will feature the likes of extreme weather and rat infestations.

“Cities: Skylines 2 will challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams,” reads the sequel’s Steam page. “See your city grow and transform over time. With stunning graphics that are as beautiful as they are detailed, Cities: Skylines 2 will bring your city to life.”

