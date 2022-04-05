‘Citizen Sleeper’ gets a new trailer and May release date

The indie developer behind In Other Waters is back with Citizen Sleeper, and a new trailer has revealed it’s coming on May 5 and will be hitting Game Pass upon release.

As well as Game Pass for Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the title will also be coming to PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch, but there’s no mention of a PlayStation release as of yet.

Citizen Sleeper will feature art from comic book illustrator Guillaume Singelin, and is a narrative role-playing game (RPG) set on a place called Erlin’s Eye, a ruined space station home to people trying to survive on the outskirts of an interstellar capitalist society.

The official word on Citizen Sleeper states that “You are a sleeper, a digitised human consciousness in an artificial body, owned by a corporation that wants you back. Thrust amongst the unfamiliar and colourful inhabitants of the Eye, you need to build friendships, earn your keep, and navigate the factions of this strange metropolis, if you hope to survive to see the next cycle”.

Citizen Sleeper is “inspired by tabletop roleplaying games,” says the developer, and “uses dice, clocks, and drives to create a player-led experience, where you choose your path in a rich and responsive world”.

The team at Xbox hasn’t revealed the Game Pass titles for April yet, let alone May, though we do know that Two Point Campus is joining the service when it’s released on May 17, as is Sniper Elite 5, which is due on May 26. Pac-Man Museum+ is the only other title previously known to be joining Game Pass in May.

In other news, the Epic Games Store achievement system has been overhauled and now offers privacy options and the opportunity to show your trophies off to other players.