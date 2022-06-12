City-building survival game ‘Synergy’ has been announced

Leikir Studio has announced a brand new city-building survival game, Synergy, during the PC Gaming Show.

In Synergy, players will be inhabiting the desolate wastelands of a hostile planet following an apocalyptic event on earth. As usual for the genre, Synergy’s revolves around building resources, expanding, and keeping citizens safe.

Food, clean water, and clean air all need to be accounted for, as does sunlight and shade due to the planet’s minimal atmosphere. There is also Hope, a resource that can be gained by honouring social pacts such as providing clean water or education. Players can send citizens out on expeditions to acquire mysterious tablets detailing the planet’s secrets. These are viewed as highly valuable, and can also raise Hope.

The player will need to consider things like distribution of living spaces, pedestrian zones, meeting places, and the balance between resource production and personal lives all to ensure happiness.

Leikir Studio talks about the current state of the world, with noise, stress, and pollution becoming everyday occurrences with our modes of transport, and how the characters in-game will reflect on this while building a new civilisation; “In Synergy, there is no question of repeating these mistakes. The player has to think about how to build a city by removing the car paradigm, he has to think about people, their well-being but also their environment.”

While Synergy has no current release date it’s available to wishlist now on Steam.

