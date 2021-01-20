The team behind Civilization 6 have detailed the Vietnam and Kublai Khan Pack element of their fifth DLC, New Frontier Pass.

Firaxis will be adding a new game mode, and introducing Vietnam as a playable country among other changes.

The full nature of the Vietnam element is yet to be fully revealed, with an upcoming “first look” video still being teased. The team have revealed, however, that it will follow a “culture and terrain” civilisation basis and introduce a powerful new leader.

Watch the full video here:

Firaxis have said that the Vietnam leader will be a “god-like figure whose achievements have become stuff of legend”. According to the announcement, he will be identified by his “bravery, guerrilla tactics, and deadly temper”.

This is not the only leader coming to the game in the New Frontier Pass DLC, as China and Mongilia are due to receive Kublai Khan as part of the package. The team describe him as “jolly but ruthless” and stress that he will bring new opportunities to gameplay events.

A new district will also be added, the Preserve, which allows for Sanctuaries and Groves to be built inside it. This will boost the appeal of surrounding tiles, with Charming and Breathtaking tiles yielding more resources.

Another part of the DLC, alongside the Vietnam and Kublai Khan Pack, is the addition of a Monopolies and Corporations Game Mode. This mode will focus on creating industries and duplicating resources, allowing for localised buffs and even global monopolies.

More content is yet to be announced for the full New Frontier Pass, including one full DLC installment in March, but the Vietnam and Kublai Khan Pack will be available to buy later in January.