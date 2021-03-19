Co-op Batman game ‘Gotham Knights’ delayed to 2022

Originally scheduled for release this year, Gotham Knights has officially been delayed to 2022.

Announced via the game’s official Twitter account, no specific reason has been given for the delay, only that the development team at Warner Bros. Games are “giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players”.

Nonetheless, the message concludes that more of Gotham Knights will be showcased in the coming months.

Gotham Knights was revealed last year as a new co-op take on the open world Batman games. In the game, Batman is dead so players take on the role of his sidekicks: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

The game supports two players in online co-op but can also be played as an offline solo experience.

Gotham Knights is not the only major game to be delayed by Warner Bros. Games this year, as Hogwarts Legacy had also been delayed to 2022.

2021 has already seen a number of high-profile games delayed that were due out this year. These include Gran Turismo 7 (first reported in GQ), Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen expansion, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has perhaps suffered the biggest misfortunes. Besides being delayed indefinitely, it also faced a tumultuous development period, losing both its director and senior narrative designer.

Fortunately, some delays have been shorter than others. Although originally due this month, Outriders is still on track for release on April 1 and will be joining Xbox Game Pass at launch.