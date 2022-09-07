‘Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising’ debuts action-packed trailer ahead of autumn release

GameMill Entertainment has shared a new trailer for Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, ahead of the game’s launch later this year.

While no specific release date has been locked down beyond autumn 2022, publisher GameMill Entertainment has confirmed that Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising will be available on current and former-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC.

A follow-on from Flux Games’ 2021 release The Karate Kid Saga Continues, GameMill Entertainment has shared what fans can expect from the sequel. “Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising continues the intense rivalry at the heart of the Cobra Kai saga,” said the publisher. “Choose your dojo – Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do – and build up a team of hard-hitting fighters from the series to battle anyone who stands in your way to victory.”

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising will include a range of locations “from and inspired by” the TV series, including Coyote Creek, L.A Beach, and Valley Fest. Several of them are displayed in the below trailer, which is narrated by Karate Kid’s Yuji Okumoto:

With 28 playable characters from Netflix‘s Cobrai Kai show, players will be able to “master powerful fighting styles across a variety of game modes.” These game modes include a Story Mode with an “exciting new storyline,” and Cobra Classics – which lets players relive moments from the TV series. There will also be a multiplayer mode, which tasks competitors with battling each other for a shot at the All Valley Championship.

It’s a busy month for fans of Cobra Kai, as the show’s fifth season is set to arrive on Netflix on September 9.

