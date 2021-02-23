News Gaming News

Codemasters confirms ‘DIRT 5’ PS5 crashing issue

News of the crashing error comes just days after Microsoft acquired the developer 

By Thomas Hughes
Dirt 5
Dirt 5. Credit: Codemasters

Codemasters has confirmed it is investigating the crashing error which players on PS5 are experiencing in DIRT 5.

In a tweet earlier today, Codemasters confirmed the CE-108255-1 error code is causing the issue. The crash boots players back to the PlayStation 5 home screen, closing DIRT 5 in the process.

The confirmation of the error comes alongside DIRT 5’s most recent content pack and update, which features four new cars, new career events, new Playgrounds options and a number of technical improvements.

In a response to the content pack tweet, Codemasters announced its awareness of the code and stated it is “investigating now”.

The CE-108255-1 error happens across a number of games, which is why Sony Interactive Entertainment’s website features a general guide for fixing the issue.

The methods listed by Sony Interactive Entertainment include:

  1. Updating the PS5 console and DIRT 5 game to the latest versions
  2. If the error persists, delete and reinstall DIRT 5
  3. Start the PS5 in safe mode and rebuild the database
  4. If the error continues happening, reset the PS5 by visiting Settings > System > System Software > Reset PS5
  5. If the error still keeps happening, Sony recommends applying for the repair service through its online application page.

No further information has been provided about a fix, or when DIRT 5 players can expect it to release on the PS5.

Meanwhile, EA officially completed its $1.2billion acquisition of developer Codemasters late last week.

