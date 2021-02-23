Codemasters confirms ‘DIRT 5’ PS5 crashing issue

Codemasters has confirmed it is investigating the crashing error which players on PS5 are experiencing in DIRT 5.
In a tweet earlier today, Codemasters confirmed the CE-108255-1 error code is causing the issue. The crash boots players back to the PlayStation 5 home screen, closing DIRT 5 in the process.
Hey everyone,
We're aware that some PS5 players are experiencing crashes with the error code CE-108255-1 since the latest update and are investigating now. Below, Sony has shared steps to try and resolve this issue on your console. Thank you 👍https://t.co/hwI28cPAbu
— DIRT (@dirtgame) February 23, 2021
The confirmation of the error comes alongside DIRT 5’s most recent content pack and update, which features four new cars, new career events, new Playgrounds options and a number of technical improvements.
In a response to the content pack tweet, Codemasters announced its awareness of the code and stated it is “investigating now”.
The CE-108255-1 error happens across a number of games, which is why Sony Interactive Entertainment’s website features a general guide for fixing the issue.
The methods listed by Sony Interactive Entertainment include:
- Updating the PS5 console and DIRT 5 game to the latest versions
- If the error persists, delete and reinstall DIRT 5
- Start the PS5 in safe mode and rebuild the database
- If the error continues happening, reset the PS5 by visiting Settings > System > System Software > Reset PS5
- If the error still keeps happening, Sony recommends applying for the repair service through its online application page.
No further information has been provided about a fix, or when DIRT 5 players can expect it to release on the PS5.
Meanwhile, EA officially completed its $1.2billion acquisition of developer Codemasters late last week.