‘Company Of Heroes 3’ gets first major patch with “over 1,300” changes

Company Of Heroes 3 developer Relic Entertainment has released its “first major update” for the strategy game, bringing new challenges and cosmetics along with a long list of bug fixes.

The patch, titled Operation Sapphire Jackal, was released yesterday (March 28). According to patch notes it brings “a substantial number of bug fixes, quality of life improvements, gameplay balance adjustments, and all new features and content”.

Those new features include the addition of challenges, which task players with completing daily and weekly in-game objectives to earn Merit, a new in-game currency.

While Merit can be earned by completing challenges, the patch has also added a second new currency – War Bonds – that can only be purchased with real money.

Both currencies can be spent on Company Of Heroes 3‘s in-game store, which the latest patch has updated with new cosmetics for every faction.

In the below video, Steve Mele, Company Of Heroes 3‘s executive producer, shared that the update has also brought “over 1,300 bug fixes, changes and improvements” to the strategy game.

“Some highlights include a small update to unique player colours, improved sound for map pings, updates to several unit portraits and icons, and even an all-new voiceover for the Gurkha infantry,” shared Mele.

Mele added that while a “more robust” balance update is still in the works, a number of changes have been included in this patch including tweaks for overperforming Pathfinders and M13/40 tanks.

Company Of Heroes 3 launched for PC last month. NME awarded it five stars in a review.

“Company of Heroes 3 is probably the best RTS of the last decade,” reads the review. “A wealth of single-player content and a solid foundation for long-term multiplayer action have combined to make this a cinematic WW2 masterpiece that’s essential for strategy games.”

Looking ahead, Company Of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 this year.

