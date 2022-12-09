‘Company of Heroes 3’ is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Company of Heroes 3, due to come to PC in February next year, will also be getting a console release in 2023.

The announcement was made during The Game Awards, where developer Relic Entertainment revealed that Company of Heroes 3 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a yet-unspecified date in 2023.

This marks the first time that the real-time strategy franchise will make its way to consoles, with Company of Heroes 3’s console edition being built “from the ground up” for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The console edition will include a newly designed controller scheme and a revamped user interface which will prioritise “intuitive button layouts and readability.”

Relic Entertainment also gave fans a first glimpse at console gameplay in a new trailer, focusing on a “major mission from the Italian Dynamic Campaign.”

The game will bring the Company of Heroes franchise to the Mediterranean, promising a “theatre of immense environmental variety.” Players will be able to unlock “authentic” new tactics, play four distinct factions and encounter a “wealth of untold stories” from the second World War.

Players will have the choice between sandbox-style gameplay in the Dynamic Campaign Map in Italy, or can opt for a more narrative-driven experience in North Africa for a more classic Company of Heroes experience.

The third entry to the franchise has been long awaited by fans. Company of Heroes 2, the last mainline entry to the franchise, released almost a decade ago in June 2013. The franchise also saw a number of standalone DLC releases with the last one, Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces, releasing in 2015.

Company of Heroes 3 is due to launch on Steam on February 23, 2023, with the console version of the game expected at a later date.

