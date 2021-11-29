‘Company Of Heroes 3’ multiplayer pre-alpha launches tomorrow

Relic Entertainment has announced that players around the world will be able to play the Company Of Heroes 3 multiplayer pre-alpha from tomorrow.

Company Of Heroes 3 is set to launch in 2022, but starting tomorrow (November 30) at 5 PM GMT, the multiplayer pre-alpha will be available to play ahead of the release.

The multiplayer pre-alpha will allow players to jump online and experience the first multiplayer combat the game will provide. Players will experience four Italian maps in a variety of game modes, including co-op vs AI opponents, competitive PvP, and Skirmish vs AI. It will also feature familiar and brand-new features like Full Tactical Pause in skirmish mode, vehicle side armour, Verticality, Battlegroups, and Veterancy.

You can check out the reveal video below:

Two classic factions will also be returning to Company Of Heroes 3, including the US forces and the German Wehrmacht. More factions will be revealed leading up to the official launch of the game.

Players can head over to CompanyOfHeroes.com to join CoH-Development and pre-load the free Multiplayer Pre-Alpha now.

The Company of Heroes 3 multiplayer pre-alpha is available for pre-load on Steam right now, and playable from Tuesday, November 30 at 5 PM GMT – Tuesday, December 7 at 4 AM GMT. Anyone that already has a COH-Development account, and has played the first pre-alpha, can go to their Steam library, pre-load the multiplayer pre-alpha and play.

Company of Heroes 3 will be set in a Mediterranean environment, with fighting throughout Italy and Africa, and will bring the series’ “intimate boots-on-the-ground storytelling” to a brand-new theatre of war, along with unlockable new tactics, factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II.

