‘Company of Heroes 3’ opens its doors for one last multiplayer test

Ahead of its launch in Ferbruary, Company of Heroes 3 will be hosting a free multiplayer playtest – here’s how to get involved.

The multiplayer playtest kicks off tomorrow (January 11) and while Sega is yet to specify how long it will run for, the publisher has confirmed that fans will be able to jump into the playtest without pre-ordering Company of Heroes 3.

To sign up for the playtest, visit Company of Heroes 3‘s Steam page and scroll down to click the ‘Request Access’ button. From there, it’s just a matter of waiting for the playtest to begin – Sega has noted that access should be distributed automatically when the time comes.

“This will be the last playable public build of Company of Heroes 3 before release,” reads a blog discussing the upcoming test. “The multiplayer tech test is primarily being deployed for technical testing and feedback, but it also contains a ton of cool new multiplayer content for players to enjoy.”

“For the first time, all four factions and all 12 launch battlegroups will be playable to the public,” the blog added. “Additionally, all game types from 1v1 through 4v4 will be available, along with 8 unique maps spanning these game types.”

As the blog mentions, this will be the first time that players get their hands on all four of Company of Heroes 3‘s playable factions – Afrika Korps, British Forces, Wehrmacht and U.S. forces will all be playable.

We got our hands on Company of Heroes 3 back in August, with our preview praising the series’ new campaign map and claiming the strategy title “will likely demand the attention of all strategy fans” when it launches.

Last month, it was announced that Company of Heroes 3 will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox – a first for the traditionally PC-exclusive series.