ComplexCon becomes ComplexLand in new virtual festival

The minds behind streetwear festival ComplexCon have created a virtual festival, ComplexLand.

ComplexCon has been running since 2016, and is famous for its exclusive gear drops, range of food trucks, and live music experiences. The new video game version will encompass the same elements, while also featuring an interactive online shopping interface.

The game will be a single-player experience, allowing the player to chase exclusive clothing drops, talk to NPCs, and even order food.

Advertisement

Those attending ComplexLand can expect the usual exclusive streetwear. The festival is working with brands including Adidas, Tokidoki, and BAPE – and everything you can see is available to buy. Exclusive drops will work as limited events in any open-world game, dropping a marker on the map and rewarding players who get there first.

Neil Wright, Complex’s Head of Collaborations, told The Verge how the team was influenced by Travis Scott. The musician has appeared in Fortnite for virtual festivals and been closely involved with the marketing of the PS5 launch.

“Aesthetically, I thought it looked really cool,” Wright said. “It was so over the top and whimsical in a way that was really creative.”

He added: “I think, for us, the one thing that it lacked was the commerce aspect. If you wanted to buy any of the merch, you had to go to Travis’ website. You had to go elsewhere for it. So when we were building this world, we wanted to make sure that commerce was top of mind.”

The free event will take place from December 7-11, accessible on both web and mobile browsers.