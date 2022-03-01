‘Conan Exiles’ developer Funcom to donate £75,000 to Ukraine relief efforts

Conan Chop Chop is being released today (March 1), and publisher Funcom has announced it will be donating some of its proceeds to relief efforts in Ukraine.

In a press release, Funcom announced that it will be donating just under £75,000 ($100,000 USD) of proceeds from the release of Conan Chop Chop to a charity providing support to victims of the conflict in Ukraine. This announcement is in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Like most of the world, the horrible events taking place in Ukraine are at the forefront of our minds,” reads the press release. “We want to take this opportunity to bring awareness to the humanitarian crisis and do our small part to help. Funcom will be donating 100,000 USD of the proceeds from Conan Chop Chop to the relief efforts in Ukraine through the Red Cross.”

Funcom is not the only developer to donate to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Polish developer CD Projekt Red announced it would be donating roughly £181,000 to the Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a humanitarian organisation based in Poland. Likewise, This War Of Mine developer 11 Bit Studios also announced it would be donating proceeds to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Alongside the donations from Funcom and others, a games bundle organised by indie developer Brandon Sheffield is in the process of getting set up on itch.io and is planned to function similarly to last year’s Palestinian aid bundle. The new bundle is currently open for submissions and will donate to two charities, Voices of Children and International Medical Corps.

In related news, the in-game economy for Escape From Tarkov has crashed because it is tied to the real world Russian rouble, which is currently at an all-time low due to the ongoing military offensive against Ukraine. Players are now having to use in-game euros and dollars to purchase items, as the conversion rate to rouble is very cost-ineffective.