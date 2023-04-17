ConcernedApe is “taking a break” from ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ to create ‘Stardew Valley’ update 1.6

Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has confirmed that Stardew Valley update 1.6 is on the way, though the developer is “taking a break” from their next game, Haunted Chocolatier, to get the patch ready.

In a tweet published yesterday (April 16), Barone shared the upcoming update is “mostly” for modders, who will find tweaking the game “easier & more powerful” from 1.6.

That being said, the update will still contain “new game content,” including more dialogue for the residents of Pelican Town. However, Barone has clarified that 1.6 will contain “much less” content than version 1.5, which introduced new areas, events and NPCs in 2020.

There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update. It's mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier & more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than 1.5. I'm taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to HC — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 16, 2023

Barone also stated that he will be taking a temporary break from developing Haunted Chocolatier to create the next Stardew Valley update.

No release date for Haunted Chocolatier has been confirmed just yet, but last year Barone teased it may have some “shared lore” with Stardew Valley.

As for what the game will be about, Barone has described it as a “positive, uplifting and life-affirming” role-playing game (RPG), in which players will run a chocolate shop while living in a haunted castle.

“Like Stardew Valley, Haunted Chocolatier is another “town game”, where you move to a new town and try your hand at a new way of living,” reads a web page for the game.

“You’ll get to know the townspeople, achieve your goals and make progress in many ways. All of that is similar to Stardew Valley. However, the core gameplay and theming are quite a bit different. Haunted Chocolatier is more of an action-RPG compared to Stardew Valley. And instead of a farm being the focal point of your endeavors, it’s a chocolate shop.”

When the game was announced in 2021, Barone went into more detail on how the game’s themes will move away from Stardew Valley.

“In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,” said Barone. “However, with my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.”

