‘Concrete Genie’ dev PixelOpus is hiring for a new PlayStation 5 project

Concrete Genie developer PixelOpus is working on a new PlayStation 5 game.

This news has come to light after the studio put out a job specification recruiting for a principal graphics programmer to help create the “exciting new PlayStation 5 title”. As part of this, the studio is collaborating with Sony Pictures Animation on the project – known for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and more recently, The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

PixelOpus was founded in 2014 and is based in San Mateo, California. The studio’s previous project was the aforementioned Concrete Genie where players control Ash, an artist that can make drawings come to life and is tasked with restoring a seaside town from pollution.

The action-adventure game launched in October 2019, before going on to win the Best Family Game award at Gamescom that same year.

“We are seeking a principal graphics programmer to contribute to our development process as we tackle exciting innovation and rendering opportunities through a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation,” reads the job listing.

“This position specialises in programming that centres around the graphics functionality of the PlayStation 5 and Unreal 5 game engine, but with our small team, responsibilities will be diverse.”

Concrete Genie is available to play across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via backwards compatibility).

