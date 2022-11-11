‘Control 2’ is in development, but release will “take a while”

Remedy Entertainment has announced that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published alongside 505 Games.

“We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control,” announced Remedy Entertainment today (November 11).

As detailed in a blog from Remedy, Control 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S when it launches. However, development on the sequel is currently in “concept stage” – meaning a release date could remain awhile off.

“We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together,” shared Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of 505 Games. “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

The initial budget for Control 2 sits at £43.8million (€50million), and the 505 Games CEOs revealed that since launching in 2019, the first Control has sold over 3million copies.

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 11, 2022

“With Control, we leaped into the unknown,” shared Control game director Mikael Kasurinen in a statement. “We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, the audience, for making Control such a success for us.”

“With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown. It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.”

Back in May, Remedy Entertainment shared updates on five games that it has in the works – including a Control spin-off and a “bigger Control game” that is now confirmed to be Control 2. However, little has been shared on the spin-off – though it was still in “the proof-of-concept stage” in May.

In other news, Two Point Campus will be getting mod support “very soon” according to developer Two Point Studios.