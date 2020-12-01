‘Control’ and ‘Dragon Quest XI’ join December’s Xbox Game Pass games

Xbox has announced the next batch of Game Pass titles with games such as Control and Dragon Quest XI headlining the selection.

Making for one of the biggest offerings so far, Xbox is offering 17 new games as part of its Game Pass service across consoles, PC and Android devices. Kicking off the month is the previously teased Control, which will be joining the service on December 3 for consoles and Android.

On the same day Doom Eternal makes its Xbox Game Pass on PC debut, while the explosive open-world adventure Rage 2 will be available on Android devices. Other additions include Haven (consoles and PC), Slime Rancher (consoles and PC), Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC), and Yes, Your Grace (console, PC and Android).

See the full announcement below:

They said we couldn't fit 17 games in a single "coming soon" post. look at us nowhttps://t.co/Uut2xuimuO pic.twitter.com/boV0sPJaaT — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 1, 2020

The following day (December 4), the eagerly anticipated Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age Definitive Edition is available, which delivers an expansive JRPG for players to immerse themselves in. For anyone who wishes to get a head start, a ten hour trial is currently available which carries over all progress to the main game.

On December 8, the stunning Call Of The Sea arrives on consoles, Android and PC, which is said to be a story-driven experience revolving around puzzle solving. Arriving on the same day will be Monster Sanctuary (consoles and Android) and Starbound (PC). A challenging combat adventure game known as Unto The End is also joining on December 9.

Finally, December 10 plays host to five new games, with the popular multiplayer game Gang Beasts coming to consoles and Android devices, and the massive open-world RPG, Greedfall (consoles, PC and Android), which is also been confirmed to be receiving a next-gen patch in the future.

The remaining three titles consist of racing simulator Assetto Corsa (consoles and Android), 3D platformer Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair (consoles, PC and Android), and Superhot: Mind Control Delete (consoles and Android) – the third entry in the Superhot series. The full Xbox Game Pass details for December can be found here.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 11 is eFootball PES 2020 (consoles). December 15 will see nine other games leaving: Age Of Wonders: Planetfall (consoles & PC), Infinifactory (PC), Metro: Last Light Redux (PC), MudRunner (consoles & PC), Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker (consoles), Pathologic 2 (consoles & PC), The Turing Test (consoles & PC), Ticket To Ride (consoles & PC), and Untitled Goose Game (consoles)