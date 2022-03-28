Control game mode returning to ‘Apex Legends’ this week

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the Control mode will be returning to Apex Legends with the upcoming Warriors Collection Event.

Starting on March 29 and running through to April 12, the 9v9 mode pits players against each other to fight in a domination-style scrap for territory, and will be returning to the free-to-play battle royale, alongside several new additions including a new Arena map, themed cosmetics, and more.

In a new blog post, which also details new patch notes, Respawn confirmed that Kings Canyon’s Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground for Control, and will spice things up with new cover, ziplines, skydiving launchers, and a hover tank. Caustic’s Lab has also been transformed into a defensible fortress, with a usable terminal inside, allowing players to raise the toxin levels.

A new Arena map called Drop-Off will also make its debut, which will sit high above the skyline of Malta. The arena is the Hammond Manufacturing Tower but will be operational at night and feature many different points of access, including an airdrop, a deployment line, and a cargo shipment bay.

With the Warriors Collection Event, Apex Legends players can also expect a brand new set of themed cosmetics for their champions. The Legendary skins will include the “Synthetic Huntress” Ash Skin, “Riding Dirty” Octane Skin, “Jewel Olympus” Horizon Skin, and “Combat Survivalist” Lifeline.

Players can also earn 1,600 points per day with the Reward Tracker, with a daily challenge reset. These challenges will also stack with players’ Battle Pass progress so they can complete them at the same time. All 24 themed cosmetics will only be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Warriors Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.

