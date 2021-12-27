‘Control’ is free today on the Epic Games Store

As part of the Epic Games Store’s 15 days of free games, the game for today (December 27) is Control and it can be downloaded for free until 4pm GMT.

Also available as part of PC Game Pass, and as one of the PS Plus games for February, 2021. The Epic Games Store has made downloading Remedy Entertainment’s Control free for the day. It was previously free on the online storefront back in June, but those who missed out now have another chance.

In this 2019 release by the developers of Alan Wake and Quantum Break, players become part of the Federal Bureau of Control, a secret government organisation created to contain and study anything which challenges the laws of reality.

Control received critical success upon release with an average of 85 for the PC version on metacritic and 84 for all versions on OpenCritic, with critics praising its “distinctive combat system”, “engaging narrative”, and “unparalleled world design”. These rave reviews lead Remedy to develop two paid DLCs for the action-adventure title.

In NME’s review of the Control DLC, Control: AWE, Jordan Oloman praised the extra content as “a victory lap of the game’s best features wrapped up in a new narrative that is as exciting as it is unnerving.”

He also references the unconventional structure the narrative takes.

“There is plenty to figure out in AWE. I won’t dare spoil its most devilish reveals, but it’s safe to say that the future of the Remedy Connected Universe looks bright. It feels like the success of such a brave, strange game as Control has given the studio space to really dive off of the deep end. Fans of conventional, clear-cut narratives leave your conscience at the door, it’s about to get Weird.”

