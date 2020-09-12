‘Control‘ PS4 owners accidentally upgraded to next-gen version

Control Deluxe Edition owners on the PS4 were upgraded to the upcoming Ultimate Edition which includes a next-gen version, despite the fact 505 Games previously announced this would not be possible.

Owners of the game began sharing their experiences on the Resetera forums, in which many were granted the ability to download the Control Ultimate Edition for free. Others who owned the base game and season pass were also granted the option.

As of now, the issue has been isolated to the PlayStation Store, and has since been rectified as the download button quickly disappeared and was replaced with the purchase button.

Advertisement

Many people were left confused, as in a recent blog post from 505 Games, it was delved into why this would not be possible. According to the company, it “quickly realised it was even more difficult to upgrade [the] current user base to next gen with full parity across platforms with [a] year-old game”. Further adding that “there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons”.

Further confusion has been added as many other developers have been able to offer free next-gen upgrades to their games. Among the selection is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, both of which will be available for the Xbox Series consoles launch, each offering a free upgrade to the upcoming systems.

505 Games has stated that if any fans want to play Control through backwards compatibility on the next-gen systems then they can, however, it will not come with any of the Ultimate Edition enhancements.

Control Ultimate Edition is a bundle of the base game and all post-launch expansions in one package. It’s available now on Steam, with a PS4 and Xbox One version available from September 10.