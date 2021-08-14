‘Control’ reaches 10million players, supports planned “bigger-budget” sequel

Remedy Entertainment title Control has been played by over 10million people, which helps to support the planned bigger-budget sequel, according to the developer.

This statement was made by Remedy in a half-year review on August 13, and it says that the proper sequel to Control is still in the works.

“Control has already reached a formidable audience, having been played by over 10million players,” the review reads.

Advertisement

“The growing audience and brand awareness are valuable as we continue to support Control and develop Condor, and we are in the early conception phase for a future, bigger-budget Control game.”

Condor is the codename for an upcoming co-op PvE game set in the Control universe. The game was announced as part of a co-publishing and development agreement between Remedy and publisher 505 games.

Control franchise game director Mikael Kasurinen also confirmed with that news that a bigger-budget Control game was in the works, but said that no further details could be shared at the time.

In regards to Condor, Kasurinen said: “We get that there is going to be scepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are or the stories we want to tell.”

Advertisement

According to the half-year review, “Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a second, smaller-scale game remains in full production mode.” Meanwhile Vanguard, the free-to-play co-op game from the studio, is still under development “at a good pace”.

In other news, The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was the best selling game in the US in July. The last time a Nintendo title was a bestseller was when Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury released back in February.