Controversial ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ update delayed due to community backlash

Raven Software has delayed an upcoming Call Of Duty: Warzone update due to backlash from the community.

Announced last week (January 10), covert exfil was due to be released later this week and allowed players to buy their way out of a game with whatever weapon case they’d already acquired.

“With the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update next week, we’ll be introducing covert exfil – a challenging new way to escape the match that provides players with one of two methods to secure the weapon case,” wrote Raven.

“Successfully extracting via Covert Exfil does not count as a traditional win – rather as a separate stat – and will not count towards Champion’s Quest progress,” the studio continued.

With the #Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update next week, we'll be introducing Covert Exfil – a challenging new way to escape the match that provides players with one of two methods to secure the Weapon Case! Successfully extracting via Covert Exfil does not count as a traditional… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 10, 2024

In a separate blog, Raven explained that exfils would be available to purchase “for a high price” ingame, with only five available per game. However, Warzone fans had concerns about the update and weren’t afraid to voice their opinions on social media.

“I am begging you guys to make this covert exfil mechanic a separate limited time mode,” wrote one user. “The game is FINALLY in a good place, you’ve earned the trust of the community back, and now we have this. This defeats the entire purpose of a battle royale. I understand you guys want to keep innovating to keep things fresh, but this isn’t it,” they continued.

“Please don’t turn our battle royale game into DMZ,” added another fan.

Raven has since released a statement confirming covert exfil will not be rolled out later this week, and is being reworked. “Over the last few days, we’ve seen your feedback about the covert exfil feature and have decided not to launch it in standard battle royale with Season 1 Reloaded next week.”

Over the last few days, we've seen your feedback about the Covert Exfil feature and have decided not to launch it in standard Battle Royale with Season 1 Reloaded next week. We believe that Covert Exfil and the gameplay loop it provides, paired with the Weapons Case, will make… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 12, 2024

“We believe that covert exfil and the gameplay loop it provides, paired with the weapons case, will make for an exciting addition to Warzone. That said, we’ll instead launch both of these features in an upcoming dedicated mode.”

They added: “We’re looking forward to the new challenges that these features will provide and to your continued feedback once the mode is available.”

The season one reloaded update for Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is due for release January 17.

