Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash

EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash.

Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.

However, two new updates have helped lessen the blow. One of which is the ability to offer an “early access incentive for a reasonable amount of time”, although the modded content would have to be made available for free after the early access period. The other is, “Run passive advertisements and requests for donations so long as they are limited to the Mod website or distribution site”, but they can’t be within the actual mod.

Advertisement

While some of the details are vague, such as the potential length of the early access period, it at least offers the modding community some compensations.

The Sims 4 architect and EA creator KawaiiFoxita stated in a post on Twitter in response to the updates that “Now all this is sorted, hopefully my timeline will go back to beautiful creations & folks hyping the shit out of each other.”

SimmerSwan, another content creator for the game, responded to a tweet regarding the early access policy thanking EA for the clarification, and stating, “So glad early access is still possible!” Although she did also request a more specific time frame for the early access period.

In other news, new details for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are set to be released this weekend at the League championship.