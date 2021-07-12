A multiplayer mode titled ‘Convoy’ is arriving for Euro Truck Simulator and American Truck Simulator “in a matter of days”.

According to developer SCS Software, the Convoy mode will bring multiplayer driving into the two popular simulation games in a large update.

Convoy has hovered in beta for a while now, but appears to have finally been cleared for main-game release. SCS Software announced the update in a new blog post, saying it would release in “a matter of days”.

The blog post went into detail about Convoy, saying players will “have a chance to join [their friends] on the road, taking the same job and delivering cargo together, navigating through synchronized traffic, braving the weather along the route and much more”.

Convoy will consist of private sessions in which friends can drive alongside each other and deliver the same cargo. A YouTube video was also released, showing the mode in action.

The Euro Truck Simulator team has been working on many corners of the globe, with their recent expansions covering both Spain and Russia.

