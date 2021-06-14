Here’s a first look at new mystery game ‘Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View’

White Paper Games has announced its new story-driven detective game, Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View.

The developer revealed the new game during the Future Games Show on June 14, alongside a thrilling announcement trailer that follows retired detective Robert Conway as he launches a private investigation into the sudden disappearance of 8-year-old Charlotte May. However, the wheelchair-bound P.I will have to solve the mystery from his living room window, Rear Window-style.

The clip also showcases Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View’s 1950s England setting, as well as the slew of side characters that Conway will encounter and spy on during his investigation – including his own daughter, who is also a detective herself.

Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View is the latest game from White Paper Games, following 2014’s Ether One and 2019’s The Occupation. The developer has also noted that its upcoming title is a combination of sorts between Ether One and The Occupation.

“We’ve put a lot of energy into creating a blend between the puzzle and storytelling elements from Ether One with the evidence-collecting and character-driven dialogue interactions of The Occupation to bring you our latest IP, Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View,” Pete Bottomley, co-founder of White Paper Games, told GamesRadar.

Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View is scheduled for release this fall and will be available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.