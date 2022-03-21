‘Core Keeper’ passes half a million downloads and gets Steam Deck verified

Developer Pugstorm has announced that its mining sandbox game Core Keeper has surpassed half a million downloads.

In a new Steam community post, the developer revealed the new milestone since the game launched on March 8, saying, “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re celebrating 500,000 Core Keeper downloads within the first two weeks of our Early Access launch.”

Not only that, but the game has also almost reached two million hours watched on Twitch. “We’ve seen some amazing Core Keeper streams over the past two weeks from the likes of GronkhTV, Cohh Carnage, sodapoppin, and Felicia Day,” Pugstorm said. The developer has also seen many members of its Discord streaming the game on the social platform.

“All of this has skyrocketed Core Keeper’s hours watched to well over 1,900,000, and we’re on the road to 2million thanks to you!”

Additionally, it was announced that the game had been verified for Steam Deck. “We’re keen to give players plenty of choices when it comes to their Core Keeper experiences, from our various backgrounds and character customisation options all the way to our skill trees and the order you tackle the first handful of bosses,” the developer said.

“Now, you don’t even have to be sitting at your computer to play Core Keeper, giving you on-the-go access to your underground adventure and the freedom to play whenever you want, wherever you want.”

Core Keeper is a 1-8 player mining sandbox adventure game where the player takes the role of an Explorer transported to a mysterious underground world. The pixel game features crop farming, mining, crafting, monster battles, base building, and boss fights.

