Cosy MMO ‘Palia’ is getting a closed beta from ex-Riot developers

Palia, the MMO from a group of former Riot Games developers, is entering a closed beta for PC in early August, inviting players to test the waters of its peaceful world.

Developer Singularity 6 has fashioned Palia to be a wholesome free-to-play game for players “looking for a welcoming place to call home and a healthy dose of adventure”.

As well as an expansive story, the game encourages creative collaboration in its large community through farming, crafting and player and housing customisation.

Advertisement

Standard multiplayer mechanics that players expect to see in an MMO, such as progression, quests and social systems, are present in Palia — however the aim is to grow these “meaningful in-game connections” and foster friendships in the fantasy world.

The closed beta for PC is available from August 2 and rolls on to August 10 when the open beta begins. Progress in the closed and open beta will carry over to the full game and players are also able to sign up for a stress test set for July 25.

“We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves,” said Aidan Karabaich, co-founder and game director at Singularity 6, in a press release.

“We’ve worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players. We hope you’ll join us.”

In other gaming news, a Black Panther game has been announced and it’s in the works with Electronic Arts. As a single-player open-world game, the aim is to “empower players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector.”