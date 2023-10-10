‘Counter-Strike 2’ becomes the worst-rated Valve game ever

Counter-Strike 2 is currently the lowest rated Valve title on Steam as a result of a slew of negative reviews from fans who want Counter-Strike: Global Offensive reinstated.

To clarify, the game’s reviews are “mixed” at the time of writing (October 10), and while this is not a definitive negative result, it’s lower than Dota 2, Half-Life, Half-Life 2, Portal, Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead.

The issue that tied all of these recent reviews together was the fact that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was overridden with the launch of Counter-Strike 2.

As Counter-Strike 2 is not an official sequel and is instead described as a free upgrade for the game to Valve’s Source 2 engine, almost everything from Global Offensive is available in the newer version.

However, the modes Arms Race, Flying Scoutsman and Danger Zone did not survive the upgrade, as well as the competitive and Wingman maps, workshop maps and Mac and Linux support.

These omissions combined with the fact that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is now playable as an offline “demo” proved for a number of displeased fans.

“I bought CS:GO 10 years ago, why has it been replaced with CS2?!” asked one in their negative review. “Ikea never came in my house while I was away to replace my black chair with a yellow armchair they thought was better!”

Fans have also addressed the mixing of both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike 2‘s reviews on Steam, arguing that it misrepresents the sentiment towards a very recent release.

A small update rolled out for Counter-Strike 2 yesterday (October 9) which targeted hitbox issues and bugs in the maps Mirage, Nuke and Vertigo. It additionally fixed knife-spinning not feeling as fast as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft justified its decision to indefinitely delay the upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant, explaining that “inconsistencies” need to be ironed out.