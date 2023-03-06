‘Counter-Strike 2’ is reportedly “ready to go” with a beta this month

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is reportedly getting a sequel, with a beta for Counter-Strike 2 tentatively planned for this month.

The news was reported by journalist Richard Lewis, who claimed to have been told of the sequel by anonymous sources with knowledge of development.

Lewis’ report claimed that the sequel will “almost certainly” be launched under the title Counter-Strike 2, and a beta is planned to launch in March. It is claimed that a number of professional Counter-Strike players have already tested the game in secret, with Lewis’ sources claiming Counter-Strike 2 is “about ready to go.”

Counter-Strike 2 will also take Valve’s first-person shooter (FPS) series to 128 tick, which is double the standard tick rate for current Counter-Strike: Global Offensive servers. Tick rate affects the processing speed of the game, with faster rates making the game feel more responsive to players.

Additional features in Counter-Strike 2 reportedly include an improved matchmaking system that negates the use of third-party matchmaking software. The report claimed Counter-Strike 2 will also move the shooter to Valve‘s Source 2 engine, which will bring improved optimisation and visuals at the cost of performance for players on lower-end platforms.

According to Lewis’ sources, Counter-Strike 2 has been a priority for developers at Valve and has been in development for some time. The source added that Counter-Strike 2‘s development is the reason that a number of issues have gone unattended in Global Offensive.

“The big priority is getting this out and then polishing it, fixing any bugs and bringing it up to the level people expect from CS,” claimed the source.

Rumours of Counter-Strike 2 first surfaced earlier this month, with Nvidia’s latest driver update featuring files named ‘csgo2.exe’ and ‘cs2.exe’. However, Valve is yet to officially confirm the game is in the works.

Last month, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive featured a surprise collaboration with Denzel Curry.