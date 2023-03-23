‘Counter-Strike 2’ won’t take away your ‘CS:GO’ skins

Valve has confirmed that although Counter-Strike 2 will overhaul almost everything from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), players’ cosmetics will carry over.

Yesterday (March 23), Valve revealed that Counter-Strike 2 will be a free upgrade for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players.

While Valve described the update as “the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike‘s history,” it won’t be leaving everything behind in CS:GO.

As detailed in this blog, Valve confirmed that players will be able to bring their “entire CS:GO inventory” over to Counter-Strike 2.

“Not only will you keep every item you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials,” the studio added. “In addition to supporting legacy models and finishes, all stock weapons have been upgraded with high-resolution models, and some weapon finishes take advantage of these new models.”

It’s good news for fans, as the Counter-Strike skin market means some players’ cosmetics are worth tens of thousands of pounds.

While Counter-Strike 2 joins fellow shooter Overwatch 2 in letting players keep their cosmetics, Activision Blizzard‘s battle royale Warzone 2 did not let players keep their cosmetics when it launched last year.

It’s not just CS:GO‘s skins that will benefit from Counter-Strike 2‘s visual overhaul.

“All of the visual effects have been updated in Counter-Strike 2,” Valve teased. “With Source 2 lighting and particle systems, there’s an all-new look and behavior for water, explosions, fire, smoke, muzzle flashes, bullet tracers, impact effects, and more.”

Additionally, blood splatters will be more detailed so players can tell how recent they are, while bullet impacts will be easier to see from a distance.

However, one of the biggest changes will be to CS:GO‘s maps, which have been reimagined with new lighting in Source 2.

While maps like Dust 2 will receive a limited makeover, the likes of Nuke and Overpass have much bigger changes in the works.