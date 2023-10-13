‘Counter-Strike 2’s ‘Michael Jackson peek’ is out, ‘Shakira booty dance’ is in

Counter-Strike 2 players are no longer able to pull off a “Michael Jackson peek” thanks to a game update, but they’ve replaced that with a “Shakira booty dance”.

Earlier this week, Counter-Strike 2 players were using a custom control to lean their character’s body out of the way of bullets, and the result looked somewhat similar to Michael Jackson‘s lean in ‘Smooth Criminal’.

While it was entertaining, Valve removed the “foot pinning bug” that let players perform the trick in the most recent patch.

Advertisement

The update also solved the spaces where players could clip through ceilings in some maps, adjusted Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, and Vertigo, improved player visibility and added a few Steam Workshop tools.

Yet, it did not take the Counter-Strike 2 community long to find another musical artist to emulate in their matches (via Dot Esports). Repeatedly pressing “A” and “D” on the keyboard causes the player character to sway back and forth. Check it out below:

wake up honey new shakira booty dance discovered pic.twitter.com/tcceJVceY0 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) October 12, 2023

It reminded players of Shakira performing in the music video for ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ released in 2006, and so the move has been dubbed the “Shakira booty dance”.

Valve is likely to try to remove this from the game in the interest of preserving accuracy and precision in Counter-Strike 2, which is the most advanced entry in the series to date.

For example, an upgrade to the sub-tick system meant that tick rate does not have any impact on actions in a match so “servers know the exact instant that motion starts, a shot is fired, or a ‘nade is thrown”.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, CD Projekt shared how it used artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of a late actor in Cyberpunk 2077‘s recently released expansion.