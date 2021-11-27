‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ now has a ‘Squid Game’ mod

Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive now has a Squid Game mode that recreates the show’s challenges in great detail.

South Korean TV show Squid Game has been recreated in video games a handful of times, but the latest mod for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive may be its perfect form. As spotted by PCGamer, Ansimist has worked with others to recreate every game from the tv show and let players try their hand at survival.

The custom map is available at the Steam workshop. The page lists each of the challenges players can try:

“Red Light, Green Light” – players must cross a field as quickly as possible, but moving at the wrong time is deadly.

“Cookie” – players are given a shape that they must cut out of candy.

“Tug of War” – here, the name speaks for itself. Players are divided into teams and start to pull the rope at speed. Those who fall are eliminated.

“Marbles” is an old children’s game of odd-even. A player makes a bet and also tries to guess the opponent’s bet.

“The Glass Tile Game” is a small bridge consisting of ordinary and tempered glass. Jumping over the tempered glass will lead you straight to victory, while the regular glass will be your ticket to the other side. After the remaining players reach the bridge’s edge, the final stage called “Not a Squid Game” comes. Players get knives and have a melee fight where only one winner will emerge.

All of these modes will be familiar to those who have watched the show. The mod’s creators are hosting a server based in Russia for players to join. Each round can have between two and 64 players.

